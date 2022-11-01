Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,643 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MVF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MVF opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $9.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock MuniVest Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Michael Kalinoski sold 5,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $37,752.20. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

