Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 160 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.61.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $160.30 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.15 and a 200 day moving average of $158.98.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

