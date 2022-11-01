Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in NiSource by 45,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,399,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,114,000 after buying an additional 3,392,329 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 1,654.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,244,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 108.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,148,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Down 0.8 %

NiSource stock opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.58.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NI shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

