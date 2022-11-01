Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $151.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.56 billion, a PE ratio of 124.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $152.07.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

