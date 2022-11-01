Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,365,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $613,354,000 after buying an additional 1,046,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $943,516,000 after buying an additional 471,726 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,637,000 after purchasing an additional 338,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,213,000 after purchasing an additional 333,546 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4,112.9% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 330,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 322,167 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $235.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.