Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.18 Million Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,861 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 752,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after buying an additional 353,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,074,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,517,000 after purchasing an additional 74,569 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 18.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 360,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 57,320 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,874,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 21.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $45.82.

Insider Transactions at Sunnova Energy International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 152,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,940 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Featured Articles

