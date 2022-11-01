Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 386.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 202,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 77,608 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,543,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,308,000 after buying an additional 958,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 794,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after buying an additional 59,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.72.

NYSE:GFL opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.27. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

