Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.32 Million Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,617 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

NYSE:NXP opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $17.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

