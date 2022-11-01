Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.06% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 548.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 472.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.36, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $439.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.65 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

