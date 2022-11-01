Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.48 Million Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth $4,295,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 285,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 184,174 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also

