Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 50,768 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.46% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $115,000. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VKQ opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $13.82.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Municipal Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.0451 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

