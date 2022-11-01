Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,816 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 231.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,343,000 after buying an additional 676,006 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 450.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 671,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,388,000 after buying an additional 549,799 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 465.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,964,000 after acquiring an additional 366,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $120.86 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.80.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $2,513,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,673.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $2,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,673.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,853 shares of company stock worth $31,548,919 over the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

