Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 177.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54,875 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.08% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 177.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $51.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.45.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

