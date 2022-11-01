Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 10,196 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE IIM opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.0544 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.