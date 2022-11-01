Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,471 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Infosys by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Infosys by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 42,288 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $20,915,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Infosys by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 498,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after buying an additional 67,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Shares of INFY opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.78. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

