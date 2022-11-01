Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 10,998 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,998 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.14% of Warrior Met Coal worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,410,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,884,000 after acquiring an additional 307,308 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 909,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,709,000 after acquiring an additional 57,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,518,000 after acquiring an additional 78,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,433,000 after acquiring an additional 817,627 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $48,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HCC stock opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $625.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.28 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 38.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. B. Riley raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.