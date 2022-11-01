Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,681 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $86.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Amdocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.