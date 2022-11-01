Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 45,252 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,252 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.46% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 39.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 331,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 82,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQI opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $13.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0446 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

