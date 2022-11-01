Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 75,064 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,064 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CL opened at $73.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average of $77.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 81.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

