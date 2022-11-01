Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $230.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $353.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $227.36 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

