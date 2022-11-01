Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,040 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,555,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,184,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,536,000 after buying an additional 2,774,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,142,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,163 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,326,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $36,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.85. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $49.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.37. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 88.80% and a negative net margin of 99.14%. The firm had revenue of $466.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DKNG. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on DraftKings to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

