Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,337,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 169.0% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $240.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.55. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

