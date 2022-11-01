Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.74.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV opened at $167.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.30 and a 200 day moving average of $186.75. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $323.46.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497 over the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 102.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

