Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Velocity Acquisition were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Velocity Acquisition Stock Down 0.4 %

VELOU stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.69.

Velocity Acquisition Company Profile

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

