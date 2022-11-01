Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 19,374 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 245.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 90,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 51,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,480 and sold 550,800 shares valued at $20,881,109. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Shares of KDP opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average of $37.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

