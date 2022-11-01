Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,941 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,345.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 391.1% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 34,152 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,298,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,467,000 after buying an additional 762,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $104.23 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $152.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.70.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.