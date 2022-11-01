Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 4,295 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 31.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 21,872 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.2% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 271,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,828,000 after purchasing an additional 47,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AOS shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Northcoast Research started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average is $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

