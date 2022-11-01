Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires New Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ciena by 46.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Ciena by 5,312.5% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. MKM Partners started coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.74.

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $187,300.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,064,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $187,300.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,064,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $108,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,882.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,411 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.