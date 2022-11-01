Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,625 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.73 and a 1-year high of $86.00.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.