Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.07% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 59,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 411,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28.

