Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in PPL by 1,256.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 14,170.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after buying an additional 1,320,646 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,694,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

