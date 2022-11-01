Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 70,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 79,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 51,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.0 %

EXPD opened at $97.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.68 and a 200 day moving average of $100.13. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

