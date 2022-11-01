Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 2,968 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,720 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MRVL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

