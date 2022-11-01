Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 3,406 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.64.

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $91.33 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.55.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

