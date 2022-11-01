Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 8,066 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $369,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,226,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $12,177,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $105,000.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MEAR opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $49.71.

