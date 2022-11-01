Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,521 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.65% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 179,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after purchasing an additional 61,182 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,122,000. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

JPIE opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.14. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $50.58.

