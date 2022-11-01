Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,574 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC now owns 663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $228.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.93. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.