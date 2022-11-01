Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,993,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 55,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000.

FALN stock opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

