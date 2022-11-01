Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 10.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 73.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 28.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after buying an additional 230,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 58.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter.

BMEZ opened at 15.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 15.62 and its 200 day moving average is 16.38. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a fifty-two week low of 14.33 and a fifty-two week high of 27.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

