Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 680.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 88,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

BATS:HYHG opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $70.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.09.

