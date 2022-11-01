Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,134.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,180,000 after buying an additional 11,615,322 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,329,000 after buying an additional 804,689 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,451,000 after buying an additional 3,105,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,320,000 after buying an additional 113,575 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.12.

