Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1 Million Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.85. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $88.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $659,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 616,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,615,055.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $560,461.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 548,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,929,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $659,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 616,033 shares in the company, valued at $40,615,055.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,254 shares of company stock worth $4,900,911 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSMT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

See Also

