Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $856,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 391.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $222.05 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $235.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

