Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $918,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,956 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,877,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,277,000 after purchasing an additional 671,788 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.