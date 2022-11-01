Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $932,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 22.1% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 74.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,590,000 after buying an additional 36,112 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in McKesson by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,879,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in McKesson by 94.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 103,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,823,000 after buying an additional 50,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 9.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 1.4 %

MCK opened at $389.37 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $207.74 and a twelve month high of $396.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 22.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.85.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.