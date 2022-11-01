Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,990 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Amcor by 95.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Amcor by 122.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Amcor by 23.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 105,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Amcor by 90.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 766,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 363,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amcor by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Trading Down 1.4 %

Amcor stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $342,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,747.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.