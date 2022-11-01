Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $395.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

