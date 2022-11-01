Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $882,000 in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $225,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:EDOW opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $32.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07.

