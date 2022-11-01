Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Veeva Systems by 223.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 246,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,340,000 after acquiring an additional 170,100 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,401,497 over the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $167.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $323.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

