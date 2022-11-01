Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,391,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 70.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.