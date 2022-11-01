Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,391,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 70.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74.

